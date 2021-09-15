Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,309 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $244.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

