NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.75 ($53.82).

ETR NOEJ opened at €36.20 ($42.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.76. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

