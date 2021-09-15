NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.75 ($53.82).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NOEJ stock opened at €36.20 ($42.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.76. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.