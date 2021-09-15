NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.75 ($53.82).

NOEJ stock opened at €36.20 ($42.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.76. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

