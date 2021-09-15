Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.89

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 78859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

NHYDY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

