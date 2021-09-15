North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

TSE NOA traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.87. 59,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,953. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$7.99 and a 52-week high of C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.63.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total transaction of C$592,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,053,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,217,609.80. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Insiders have sold 112,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,894 in the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

