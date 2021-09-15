North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Up 6.8%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.61 and last traded at C$19.06. 193,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 92,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.85.

Several research firms have commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$541.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares in the company, valued at C$41,868,535.80. Insiders sold 112,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,894 in the last three months.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.