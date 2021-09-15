Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust stock opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

