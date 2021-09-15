Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick Louis Ryan Sells 5,000 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NFBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,964. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

