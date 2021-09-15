Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick Louis Ryan Sells 5,000 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NFBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,964. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile
Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.
Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.