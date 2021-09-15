Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Buys $16,310.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Fasanella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, David Fasanella purchased 1,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00.

NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 149,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $825.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $7,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,731 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.