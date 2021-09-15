Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Acquires $10,028.20 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Linda C. Thomas bought 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,028.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NRIM traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,462. The stock has a market cap of $249.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 360,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

