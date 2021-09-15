Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Acquires $10,028.20 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Linda C. Thomas bought 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,028.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NRIM traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,462. The stock has a market cap of $249.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 360,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.