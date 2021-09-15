Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 8,634 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 273,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,178. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.