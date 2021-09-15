Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 288,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,082. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

