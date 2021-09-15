Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,887,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,120 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

