Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $160.27. The company had a trading volume of 91,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.