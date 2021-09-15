Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $16.69 Million Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) by 832.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,489 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 13.28% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9,210.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,014,000.

NYSEARCA HYBB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,020. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.