Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $27.43 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,892 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 2,315,051 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

