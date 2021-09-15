Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $54.16 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.31. 379,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

