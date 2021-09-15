Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.73. 27,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,115. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86.

