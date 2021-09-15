Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. 4,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,012. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81.

