Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. 708,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,249. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34.

