Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $17.45 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,449,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. 2,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,421. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $82.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.