Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,910 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Community Bank System accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Community Bank System worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Community Bank System by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.