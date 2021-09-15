Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,171 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,567.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 789,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741,396 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.