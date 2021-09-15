Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $92,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666,748 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.