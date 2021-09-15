Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. 350,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

