Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.67. 98,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,509. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.