Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 11,919 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,413,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 268,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

