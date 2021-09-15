Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 13,775 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 2,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

