Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 31,427 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $22,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 641,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after purchasing an additional 104,863 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

