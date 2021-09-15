Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 4,460 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 139,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $269.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

