Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 77,898 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,898 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.09. 47,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,930. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.