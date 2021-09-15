Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 962,095 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 962,095 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,085. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.