Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after purchasing an additional 237,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.62. 114,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

