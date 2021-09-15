Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,246 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. 386,377 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.