Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.11. 395,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

