Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 784,141 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,395.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 135,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. 76,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.