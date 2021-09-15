Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino Sells 7,499 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total value of $1,774,338.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVAX traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $232.30. 2,861,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,491. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.67.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

