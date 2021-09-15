NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 58,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

