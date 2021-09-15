Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after buying an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 851,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,256,000 after purchasing an additional 190,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.