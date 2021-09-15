NuShares (NSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $747,558.03

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. NuShares has a total market cap of $747,558.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00026861 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,165,229,108 coins and its circulating supply is 5,860,759,924 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

