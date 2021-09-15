Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NQP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 33,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

