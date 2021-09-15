Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NQP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 33,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $15.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
