Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 490.5% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of JSD opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

