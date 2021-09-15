Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 490.5% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of JSD opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
