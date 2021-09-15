Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:SPXX opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $19.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
