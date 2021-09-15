Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 43.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,573 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

