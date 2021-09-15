NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NVA traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 908,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$988.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.42.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.