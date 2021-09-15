NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.41

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 304755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

