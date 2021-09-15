NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander A. Hockman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00.

Shares of NVEE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.87. 52,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

