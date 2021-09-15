NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a growth of 460.7% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWSZF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. NWS has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

