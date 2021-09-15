Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after buying an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

OSH opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $332,577.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,285,996.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at $83,288,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 884,830 shares of company stock worth $49,604,633 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

