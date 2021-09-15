OAX Market Capitalization Reaches $15.46 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and approximately $111,909.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00066437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.18 or 0.00836662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046526 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.