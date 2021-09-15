Observer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $859,280.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $16.82 million and $859,280.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00146788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00847378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046619 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

